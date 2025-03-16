Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

