Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 179.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $64,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.