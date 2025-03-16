Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SCWTF stock remained flat at $585.00 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $585.00 and a fifty-two week high of $585.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.00 and its 200-day moving average is $585.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells composite materials and solutions in lightweight construction in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company provides extruded and cast plastic, lightweight panels, aluminum composite panels, core materials based on balsa wood, and PET foam.

