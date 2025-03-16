Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.59 and traded as low as C$14.25. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 534,430 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.63.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

