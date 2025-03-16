Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of SNFCA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
