Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

