Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Security National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $12.18 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $295.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 116,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 296,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

