Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Up 35.9% in February

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,682,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,778. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.