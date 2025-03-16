Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

