Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 631.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.