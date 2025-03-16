Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 1.49 ($0.02) on Thursday. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.85. The company has a market cap of £27.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.24.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

