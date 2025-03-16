Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declines By 47.4%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BKTI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 13,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,669. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 3,882.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 2,988.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BK Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 64,342.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

