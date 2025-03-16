Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Drops By 27.7%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 246.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BBN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

