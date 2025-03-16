Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Decreases By 50.0%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of CRWKF opened at C$63.99 on Friday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of C$63.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.92.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

