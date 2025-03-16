Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Declines By 25.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 6,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 23.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 18.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE BROS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,399. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.