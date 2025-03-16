Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Drops By 32.1%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 21,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,878. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

