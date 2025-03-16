Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Drops By 38.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,320,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 34,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
YMM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,913,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,098. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.53.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
