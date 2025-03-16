Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Drops By 38.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,320,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 34,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,913,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,098. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. Hsbc Global Res raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HSBC began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

