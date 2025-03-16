Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Declines By 48.3%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Gaia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gaia

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,641. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaia during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.