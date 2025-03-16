Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Drops By 51.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Geberit Stock Performance

About Geberit

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 3,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,798. Geberit has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

