Short Interest in Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Rises By 100.0%

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNLGY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Hang Lung Group has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

