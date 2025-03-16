Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Drops By 29.4%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLNFF remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

Read More

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.