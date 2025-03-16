Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Rises By 68.7%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 753,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.34. The stock had a trading volume of 790,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

