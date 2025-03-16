Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Increases By 50.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 2,091,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,697. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 4,396.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 236.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,800 shares during the period. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HUYA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in HUYA by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 508,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 225,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

