Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Decreases By 32.0%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 559,200 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UAE stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.