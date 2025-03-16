Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Decreases By 32.0%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 559,200 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of UAE stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares MSCI UAE ETF
The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
