Short Interest in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Grows By 66.0%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LENSAR Price Performance

Shares of LENSAR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,453. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $178.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LENSAR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in LENSAR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in LENSAR by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LENSAR during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in LENSAR during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LENSAR from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNSR

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.