Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT) Declines By 27.4%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 182,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Lotus Technology Price Performance

Shares of LOT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 129,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,111. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Lotus Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $13.85.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.