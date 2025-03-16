Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Increases By 42.9%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NMT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

