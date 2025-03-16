Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declines By 27.1%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 1,134,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,262. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,116,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,864,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,882,000 after purchasing an additional 155,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

