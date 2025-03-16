Short Interest in Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) Rises By 36.0%

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 144,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinstripes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinstripes during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pinstripes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Pinstripes Trading Up 23.1 %

Shares of PNST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 84,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinstripes ( NYSE:PNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinstripes will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinstripes in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Pinstripes Company Profile

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

See Also

