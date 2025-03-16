Short Interest in Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST) Rises By 36.0%

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 144,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinstripes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinstripes during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pinstripes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.
Pinstripes Trading Up 23.1 %
Shares of PNST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 84,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $4.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinstripes in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
View Our Latest Report on PNST
Pinstripes Company Profile
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinstripes
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.