Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Increases By 33.3%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Principal Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
PY stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Principal Value ETF
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
