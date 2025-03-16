Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Increases By 33.3%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Principal Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

PY stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 876,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

