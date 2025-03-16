Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rises By 67.1%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $14.02 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

