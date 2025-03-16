Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rises By 67.1%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $14.02 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.