Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Declines By 36.8%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSP Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group
SSP Group Stock Performance
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.