Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Declines By 36.8%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSP Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SSP Group Stock Performance

About SSP Group

SSPPF stock remained flat at $2.15 during trading on Friday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

