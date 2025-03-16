Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Expands By 47.6%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $30.11 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $239.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 53,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Timberland Bancorp

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.