Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Decreases By 50.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
TomTom stock remained flat at $2.58 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. TomTom has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.01.
TomTom Company Profile
