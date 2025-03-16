Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Decreases By 50.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

TomTom stock remained flat at $2.58 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. TomTom has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

