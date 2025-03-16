Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Grows By 33.6%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tredegar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 57,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.