Short Interest in Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Grows By 33.3%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

TRCY stock remained flat at $13.88 during trading on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.