Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Drops By 46.1%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 22,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,740. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

