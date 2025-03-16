Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $845.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $992.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $984.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.24.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.