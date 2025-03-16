Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.68 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.