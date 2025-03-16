Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $928.74 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $983.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $986.30.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,120.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

