Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($7.85) per share and revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.
Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance
Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83.
About Singular Genomics Systems
