Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($7.85) per share and revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

