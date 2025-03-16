Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Sinopharm Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. 6,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.31.
About Sinopharm Group
