Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Sinopharm Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. 6,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

