Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

