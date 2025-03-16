Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 440,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

