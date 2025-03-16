SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $928.74 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $983.61 and a 200-day moving average of $986.30.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.66 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,120.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

