SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 220,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.10.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

