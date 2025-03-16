SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 53,604 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,604 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $171.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

