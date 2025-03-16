SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the February 13th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 62.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 7.72% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOBR opened at $0.64 on Friday. SOBR Safe has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $585,838.80, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

