Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Solitario Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.64 on Friday. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

