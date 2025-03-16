Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 61706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Sompo Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

