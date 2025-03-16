SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

